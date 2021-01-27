Texas lawmakers file bills to allow Texans to vote on daylight savings time

Photo credit: MGN online

A couple of Texas lawmakers on Wednesday filed bills in the Texas Senate and House to allow voters to decide between observing standard time or observing daylight savings time year round.

Texas Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, and Texas Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio, filed SB 471 and HB 1405, saying the elimination of any unnecessary time switch provides a commonsense solution to help prevent problems.

“The practice of moving our clocks back and forth twice a year is something that needs to end," Menendez said in a statement. "Since repeatedly changing our clocks impacts the safety and health of our constituents; we believe that the people of Texas need to vote and make the ultimate decision to address this. This bill will allow Texans to pick a time they feel is best for them."