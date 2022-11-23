TSA gives tips on bringing food onto an airplane

Many people are getting ready to board on an airplane to visit family for Thanksgiving.

Those who plans to bring food on the plane, TSA has some tips to make sure you are not stuck in line.

First, they recommend for you not to bring anything that can spill, spread, or spray. That includes cranberry sauce, gravy, and wine.

If the food weighs more than 3.4 ounces, then you would have to put it in your checked luggage bag.

Some things you can bring with without issue are things like baked goods and meat, like turkey and ham.

TSA also recommends, if you are traveling with food, to be sure and get to the airport extra early since you're likely going to spend a little more extra time with TSA.