TXDOT seeks public feedback on Brownsville road expansion proposal

The Texas Department of Transportation will be hosting two meetings to get feedback on a plan to widen a road in Brownsville.

The affected area will be East Alton Gloor Boulevard, between I-69 and FM 1847. The plan is to add a sixth lane and a raised median.

"Representatives from TXDOT and members of the project are going to be available to answer any questions. It's going to be an open house format, so they'll be able to see videos in both English and in Spanish," TXDOT public information officer Ray Pedraza said.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. and the in-person meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center.