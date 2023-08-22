TxDot works to reduce potential rain buildup

The Texas Department of Transportation took an extra close look at roadways and the surrounding drainage ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.

Their intention was to make sure the roads stayed clear of debris and blockage, if not, it could mean standing water on the roads.

"In Brownsville, Mission, throughout the coastal region of Raymondville as well, we have crews," TxDot spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

Crews spent Monday clearing out drains near roadways.

"Just making sure that we're ready for any potential heavy rain that could impact travel on our roadways," Pedraza said.

Pedraza says they want to be ready for anything. They've even put extra staff on standby and their emergency vehicles ready to go.

"Fueling vehicles, adjusting staff schedules, we will be running the road," Pedraza said.

They're also reminding everyone to follow all road signs and take extra care while driving.

"Turn around, don't drown. If you see water on a roadway, don't try to go over it," Pedraza said.

For a look at road conditions and any closures, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.