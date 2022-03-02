Unofficial early voting results: Esmeralda Flores leads in race for Republican nominee for Hidalgo County judge

With 53 of the 259 precincts reporting, unofficial election results show Esmeralda Flores is in the lead in the race for the Republican candidate for Hidalgo County judge.

Flores received more than 56% of the vote. Her challenger, Jane Cross, received nearly 44% of the votes.

The winner will face the Democratic party candidate in November.