Valley autism advocates say early parental involvement helps children transition into workforce

Across the Rio Grande Valley, work continues for one organization working to build inclusion and acceptance for people with autism and on the autism spectrum.

A recent visit by a famed speaker, Temple Grandin, brought such a large group of people together. Grandin called on parents to help their children and employers to be more open-minded.

Grandin works as an animal scientist, charting a path to build empathy with animals. She now teaches at Colorado State University.

"A lot of these smart autistic kids are not making the transition into the world of work," Grandin said.

She says she spends most of her time on speaking engagements, working to get across the need for parents to work with their kids needs early.

"If you have little children...that are not talking, the worst thing you can do is nothing. You've got to work with this child, you can't just let them zone out on electronics," Grandin said.

Team Mario, the group that organized the gathering, works to assist parents who need help working with their children with autism and continues raising awareness in the community.

Watch the video above for the full story.