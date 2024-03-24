Valley Catholics celebrate Palm Sunday, marking beginning of Holy Week
For Catholics in the Rio Grande Valley, and around the world, Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, which is the last week of lent before Easter.
Catholics believe Palm Sunday is when Jesus arrived in Jerusalem.
Those who go to Sunday Mass get Palm leaves to twist into crosses. Those leaves are then saved to burn for next year's Ash Wednesday.
Thousands of people from outside the Valley travel to visit the Basilica in San Juan to celebrate the day.
"We know that this is, I would say, the headquarters for the Catholic nation here in the Valley. All the Valley gathers here, even people from Mexico," churchgoer Estanislado Rodríguez said.
Tune into Channel 5 News at 10 p.m. to hear more from the churchgoers about what the day means to them and why they're asking for peace now more than ever.
