Valley first responders undergoing specialized training in Pharr

It looks and feels real, but it’s just a simulation where several Valley law enforcement and fire agencies train for real-life scenarios.

South Texas College is offering special trainings at their Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence building in Pharr. The trainings help Valley first responders practice de-escalation techniques, officer-involved shootings, and driving during police chases.

The trainings aren’t happening at a desk. It’s being done through virtual reality simulations.

“It's almost live scenarios where you're faced with different decisions and you have to make that split decision within that time,” Pharr police Chief Juan Gonzalez said.

While STC's program comes with a cost, it’s saving taxpayers a lot of money.

“Now that we're doing it here locally, it keeps them here where they can save money on things like travel, hotels, food,” said Robert Vela, coordinator for the Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Gonzalez says the benefit of staying nearby means more agencies can join.

“I think it's important because we're able to gather here locally,” Gonzalez said. “Our communities are so close to each other, so we all face the same challenges and the same situations."

Watch the video above for the full story.