Valley law enforcement agencies increasing patrols ahead of Spring Break

With Spring Break just around the corner, Rio Grande Valley law enforcement agencies are adding extra patrols to keep people safe on the roads.

"Spring break can be an exciting time for Texas college and high school students, but too often these celebrations end in tragedy when somebody drives while impaired," Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza said.

According to TxDOT, there were 38 alcohol related crashes in South Texas during the 2021 Spring Break holiday time period. Those crashes left two dead and four more seriously injured.

Officer Jacklyn Rodriguez with the Pharr Police Department said people can see more officers during the evening hours.

"We are gonna be providing more police officers between the hours of 9 p.m. to about 3 in the morning," Rodriguez said. "Have a designated driver, somebody that's gonna be driving them home. Or call a taxi, an Uber driver, anybody that's going to protect them to get them home safely."

Pharr police said if you are caught drinking and driving you can face fees, jail time and even a suspended driver's license.