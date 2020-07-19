Valley minister offers to assist families with funeral services

Since the month started, more than 200 people in Hidalgo County have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Concerned the number of deaths would overwhelm local morgues, authorities sent Hidalgo County a refrigerated trailer to hold bodies. It's now being shared with Cameron County.

When Pastor Gabe Taijeron heard the news, he wanted to help.

"And it suddenly hit me that with more funerals will come a greater demand and a decreased availability for ministers who provide the services that I do," Taijeron said.

He contacted local funeral homes, offering his assistance without charge.

Within just three days, he received a request to help.

"My goal is to be of help any time I can," Taijeron said. "Every minister realizes that they're working for a higher authority."

Watch the video for the full story.