Valley nonprofit helps over 800 families during Christmas event

Officials at a local nonprofit working with victims of child abuse in the Valley say they've seen an increase in donations this year.

Monica and Maggie's House, part of the Children's Advocacy Centers of Cameron and Willacy Counties, aims to provide a haven for children who have been victims of abuse.

Vice President for the Children's Advocacy Center, Denise Ledezma Gomez, says they helped over 800 families during a Christmas event last week and even had toys left over.

"We were kind of hesitant, and we were kind of scared that we weren't going to have enough. Because that's something that we worry about all the time," Gomez said. "We don't just want to give any gift. We want to give the gift. The one that's gonna make them smile and brings them happiness— to the children that we serve."

Gomez says the help doesn't stop at toys. She says the organization has seen an increase in monetary donations, hygiene products, and clothes.

