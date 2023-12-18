Valley organizations react to SB4 signed into law

Several community organizations are against the new state bill that was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on Monday in Brownsville.

They claim this bill is aimed at separation of migrant families, so they're responding with united support behind them.

More than five different community organizations came together at the Mexican Consulate Plaza where they were fighting for migrant rights as Governor Abbott was getting ready to sign those bills.

The organizations and about 20 supporters say SB4 will cause family separation and racial profiling. The message they wanted to share was what they feel is a misuse of funds.

Instead of spending state taxpayer dollars towards Operation Lone Star and building walls, they feel the money should be used improving the lives of Texans.

That includes better drainage, infrastructure, and education, all investments needed here in the Valley.

"While organizations are celebrating the contributions that migrants have brought to this nation, he's coming to throw a ball of dirt to us and say you're not welcomed here," Executive Director of Border Workers United Lupita Sanchez said.

The organizations that showed up were from across the Valley including Arise, ACLU and Sidewalk School.

These organizations want immigrant families to know that at the end of the day they are here to support them.

Watch the video above for the full story.