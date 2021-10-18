Vitalant blood supply in critical shortage

KRGV FILE PHOTO

The nonprofit blood provider Vitalant is experiencing a critical blood and platelet shortage and is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment, according to a Monday news release.

The organization said its supply of Type O blood, the most transfused blood type, has plummeted to under a two-day supply – its lowest level since May 2020.

“Compared to the beginning of the pandemic, patient needs are stronger than we expected,” Vitalant Senior Vice President Cliff Numark said in the news release. “We’re seeking about 1,000 additional volunteer donors to make and keep an appointment each week for the foreseeable future to ensure Vitalant can help trauma victims, cancer patients, and critical surgeries.”

RELATED: ‘We are in a critical situation’: Blood donations desperately needed in the Valley

Vitalant is also facing a critical shortage of platelet donations. The tiny cells must be transfused within about a week of donation; about 50% of platelets are given to cancer patients undergoing treatment.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.