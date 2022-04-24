x

WATCH LIVE: Fire breaks out at Brownsville apartment complex

2 hours 31 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, April 24 2022 Apr 24, 2022 April 24, 2022 5:08 PM April 24, 2022 in News - Local
KRGV photo.

Multiple agencies are responding to a fire at a Brownsville apartment complex.

Twelve units are on fire at the Lakeside 600 Apartments complex, Brownsville police spokesman investigator Martin Sandoval said Sunday evening. 

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene gathering more details, we'll keep you posted.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days