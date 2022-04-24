WATCH LIVE: Fire breaks out at Brownsville apartment complex
Multiple agencies are responding to a fire at a Brownsville apartment complex.
Twelve units are on fire at the Lakeside 600 Apartments complex, Brownsville police spokesman investigator Martin Sandoval said Sunday evening.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene gathering more details, we'll keep you posted.
