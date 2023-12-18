WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott signs bill on border security in Brownsville

Governor Greg Abbott will hold a bill signing for key border security legislation passed during Special Session in Brownsville.

The Governor will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, Texas Border Czar Mike Banks, bill authors and sponsors, legislative members, and other border officials.