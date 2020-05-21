Witness shares details on parking lot brawl in McAllen

No arrests were made in a parking lot fight that happened Wednesday morning in McAllen. It caused quite the scene.

Patricia Arevalo, a registered nurse who recorded the event, says it appeared impossible for anyone there at the time of the brawl to stay six feet apart from anyone else. She believes it started when someone cut in line.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS was told the line to get in the store had wrapped around the building.