44th Annual All-American City David Chavana 10K Run held in Edinburg
The city of Edinburg hosted the 44th Annual All-American City David Chavana 10K Run and Walk.
Chavana is an Edinburg native who was the race director for the event. He died in December.
Edinburg Parks Director Javier Garza said this year's run was record-breaking.
"We have record numbers this year. The previous record was 10,476, but we surpassed that by a lot. We had 11,608 registered participants in all three races," Garza said. "So we're just so proud to be hosting this event."
The run started and ended at the Richard Flores Stadium on Mark S. Peña Drive.
