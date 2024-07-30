Brownsville police: Two children hospitalized in auto-pedestrian crash in front of elementary school

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after an auto-pedestrian crash hospitalized four people, including two children.

The crash happened Thursday at around 7:44 a.m. in front of Sharp Elementary School, located at 1439 Palm Blvd., according to police spokesman Martin Sandoval.

All four individuals were hospitalized with minor injuries, Sandoval added.

The driver stopped at the scene and was given a citation after being found at fault, police said.