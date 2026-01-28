Consumer Reports' best cruise lines

Dreaming of a cruise? You’re not alone. Cruising is booming, with nearly 22 million U.S. travelers expected to book an ocean cruise this year—a record-breaking increase of more than 50% in just six years, and prices that can range from a few hundred dollars to well over $10,000 per person for trips like Alaska or Antarctica.

To help sort through the options, Consumer Reports surveyed more than 18,000 of its members about their cruise experiences, looking at everything from value for the price paid to service quality and food.

After analyzing the data, only three cruise lines scored high enough to earn a Consumer Reports recommendation. Topping the list is National Geographic–Lindblad Expeditions. These small, expedition-style ships focus on destinations such as Antarctica and the Galápagos, and instead of traditional onboard entertainment, passengers get access to naturalists, marine biologists, and expert photographers. According to CR’s Lisa Gill, travelers who paid the premium price for National Geographic cruises reported the highest satisfaction.

Also earning top marks were Windstar Cruises and Viking. Windstar’s small ships and motor-sail-powered yachts offer a relaxed, private-yacht atmosphere with no formal nights and a high crew-to-guest ratio. Viking, which caters to adults only, operates ocean-going ships with up to about 1,000 passengers and emphasizes enrichment through lectures, cultural programming, and a lot of included amenities. Many Viking fares cover excursions, as well as beer and wine with meals, helping travelers avoid extra charges.

For travelers dreaming of quiet decks, glacier views, and a cruise experience that doesn’t feel filled with add-on fees, Consumer Reports’ top-rated lines may be worth the splurge. You can find Consumer Reports’ complete cruise line ratings, along with tips on booking and saving, at ConsumerReports.org.