Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Porter wins 3-0 district battle with Brownsville Rivera
-
Vela Lady Sabercats win thrilling battle with McAllen Memorial in final seconds
-
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the...
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View