Freezing temperatures to continue overnight in the Valley
A second night of freezing temperatures are expected overnight across the Rio Grande Valley, according to the First Warn 5 Weather Team.
Temperatures were well below freezing Monday morning, ranging from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperatures will climb above freezing between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Plenty of sunshine is expected, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
A Freeze Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. through 10 a.m. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s, mainly across the Upper Valley and Mid-Valley. Temperatures may hover above freezing in the lower/coastal Valley.
By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures rebound into the 60s and the freezing threat will be over.
