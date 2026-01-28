WATCH: Los Fresnos native Jeremy Springer discusses upcoming Super Bowl LX trip as New England Patriots’ special teams coordinator

The Channel 5 Sports Team spoke with New England Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Jeremy Springer as he prepares for the Super Bowl.

Springer graduated from Los Fresnos High School where he was a quarterback for the Los Fresnos Falcons, and went on to play at the University of Texas at El Paso.

For the last two seasons, Springer has served as the special teams coordinator for New England. He and the rest of the coaching staff have helped lead the team all the way to Super Bowl LX, where the Patriots will face off against the Seattle Seahawks.

Check out the full interview below: