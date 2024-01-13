Man killed in shooting near Edinburg identified, sheriff's office investigating

A 23-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds at a home in rural Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

According to a Thursday morning news release, deputies with the sheriff's office arrived at a home on the 5600 block of Wakita Drive where they found Michael Daniel Arevalo unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics at the scene pronounced Arevalo dead.

Anyone with any information related to the fatal shooting is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114.