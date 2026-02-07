Nayla Harris named SLC Women's track athlete of the week
For the second consecutive week and fourth time in her career, Nayla Harris has been awarded the Southland Conference Track Athlete of the Week. Harris picked up her second consecutive win in the women's 60 meter dash at Kansas State's DeLoss Dodds invitational beating opponents from Baylor, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Kansas. She's currently in contention to reach the NCAA indoor championships.
