Donations being collected in the Rio Grande Valley for victims of deadly central Texas flood
In response to reports of nearly 80 deaths in central Texas following several flash floods, many in the Rio Grande Valley are stepping in to help....
Death toll in central Texas flash floods rises to 79 as sheriff says 10 campers remain missing
KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Families sifted through waterlogged...
Quick action by one Texas summer camp leads to timely evacuations ahead of deadly flood
It was about 1 a.m. on the Fourth...
Weather
Sunday, July 6, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, July 5, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, July 4, 2025: Warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
KRGV launching new sports show 'Vaquero Game Day'
The countdown is on for the inaugural season of the UTRGV Vaquero’s football team, and KRGV is the official media sponsor of UTRGV Athletics. CHANNEL...
In Sinaloa's capital, news of a boxing scion's arrest and allegations of cartel ties cause unease
CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Inside a sports arena...
Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested by ICE for deportation, federal officials say
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Famed Mexican boxer Julio...
Programming
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, July 6, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Baby Red-Eared Slider
Noticias RGV
Muertes por inundaciones en Texas se acercan a 70, mientras 11 campistas siguen desaparecidos
KERRVILLE, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — La cifra de muertos por las inundaciones que arrasaron el centro de Texas aumentó a al menos 67 el domingo, mientras...
En la capital de Sinaloa, el arresto de heredero del box y sus vínculos con cártel generan inquietud
CULIACÁN, México (AP) — Dentro de una arena...
Cómo las condiciones climáticas propiciaron las letales inundaciones repentinas en Texas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cantidades increíbles de humedad en...
Submit a Tip
