$11,000 in rewards for leads to whooping crane killers

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana and other donors are offering $11,000 for information about people who shot and killed two endangered whooping cranes. There's a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever killed one in Jefferson Davis Parish in November, and another $6,000 for tips in a November 2018 killing. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement spokesman Adam Einck says the more recently killed bird was found Nov. 15 in a rice and crawfish field in the town of Elton. A necropsy determined that it had been shot and killed a day or two earlier.

