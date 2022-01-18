12-year-old Weslaco girl missing for over a month

Aisha Rivera. Photo credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for over a month.

Aisha Rivera was last seen leaving her home in Weslaco on Dec. 10, 2021.

“The child has never been missing before,” a news release from the organization stated. “Aisha has not been in touch with anyone since the day she went missing. She could still be in the surrounding areas, or she may have traveled to the Harlingen area.”

Rivera is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 190 pounds with a height of 4’3”.

Anyone with information on Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.