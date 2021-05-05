x

18-year-old dies after rollover crash in Edinburg

4 hours 18 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, May 05 2021 May 5, 2021 May 05, 2021 8:20 AM May 05, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Staff

One person is dead after a rollover crash in Edinburg Tuesday night. 

Edinburg police responded to the crash on the 1900 block of north Damasco Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. 

Preliminary investigation reveals a black Chevy Cobalt was heading northbound at a high rate of speed when it clipped the back of a red Chevy Impala, causing the Cobalt to flip over. 

The driver of the Cobalt, identified as 18-year-old Ivan Flores, was ejected from the vehicle. It is believed he was not wearing a seatbelt, a spokesperson for the city said. Flores died from his injuries. 

The driver of the red Chevy Impala was not injured. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days