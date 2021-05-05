18-year-old dies after rollover crash in Edinburg

One person is dead after a rollover crash in Edinburg Tuesday night.

Edinburg police responded to the crash on the 1900 block of north Damasco Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigation reveals a black Chevy Cobalt was heading northbound at a high rate of speed when it clipped the back of a red Chevy Impala, causing the Cobalt to flip over.

The driver of the Cobalt, identified as 18-year-old Ivan Flores, was ejected from the vehicle. It is believed he was not wearing a seatbelt, a spokesperson for the city said. Flores died from his injuries.

The driver of the red Chevy Impala was not injured.