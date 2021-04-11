300 extra dosages of Moderna vaccine available at first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic in McAllen

Photo credit: City of McAllen

UPDATE THURSDAY, APRIL 8 AT 9 A.M.

There are 300 extra vaccine Moderna first doses available at McAllen’s vaccine clinic set for Thursday, April 8.

According to a news release from the city, the dosages are part of the city’s ongoing first-dose vaccine clinic at the McAllen Convention Center.

“No registration is required and they are available on a first come, first serve basis to those who show up,” the news release stated. “Anyone 18 and up is eligible to receive the vaccine.”

Those going to the vaccine clinic are being instructed to enter through the entrance at 29th street and Col. Plummer Drive to arrive at the west side of the convention center where parking and the entrance to the clinic will be available at.

ORIGINAL STORY

The city of McAllen will hold a first dose vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 8.

Pre-registration for the clinic begins Wednesday, April 7, at 10 a.m. and can be done only online at www.hidalgo.us/vaccine.

Officials say the website will not be functional until 10 a.m.

"Online registrants should expect some lag time and because of the limited number of vaccines available and a high demand for registration, the online registration may fill up very quickly," officials said in a news release.

The clinic will be held at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. for all registered recipients.

Officials say 1,000 Moderna vaccines will be administered.