5 Stars Plays - Week 11
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during Valley high school football.
Catch it every Sunday on Channel 5 News.
More News
News Video
-
H-E-B Feast of Sharing events scheduled throughout the Valley
-
City of Weslaco searches for new city manager
-
Edinburg police search for suspect who allegedly threatened girlfriend with machete
-
Valley food distributor offering low-cost produce bags
-
Setup underway for Brownsville's annual Holiday Village
Sports Video
-
5 Stars Plays - Week 11
-
UTRGV Vaqueros improve to 7-3 with a win over Nicholls State
-
Training like the Vaqueros: The defensive line gets ready for game day
-
Coach's Take: Sharyland High School coach talks Rattler football season
-
Gridiron Heroes: Strength and conditioning coach gets Vaqueros ready for gameday