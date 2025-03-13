x

¡Activa tu día con zumba!

Vivian Arreaza de 'Vivir Fit Studio' regresa a Noticias RGV para practicar zumba con los televidentes y llenar de energía a la comunidad.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

