Applications now open for homeowner assistance in disaster repairs

The Texas General Land Office is launching a program to assist homeowners affected by major disasters that occurred in 2018 and 2019.

The Homeowner Assistance & Reimbursement Programs will provide funding for repair or reconstruction of single-family homes. Eligible applicants may also receive reimbursement for certain out-of-pocket expenses incurred, including reconstruction, rehabilitation, or mitigation.

Eligibility guidelines and the application, which is available in English and Spanish, can be found at the Texas General Land Office website.