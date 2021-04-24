x

Applications now open for homeowner assistance in disaster repairs

2 hours 30 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, April 24 2021 Apr 24, 2021 April 24, 2021 6:04 PM April 24, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
File photo

The Texas General Land Office is launching a program to assist homeowners affected by major disasters that occurred in 2018 and 2019.

The Homeowner Assistance & Reimbursement Programs will provide funding for repair or reconstruction of single-family homes. Eligible applicants may also receive reimbursement for certain out-of-pocket expenses incurred, including reconstruction, rehabilitation, or mitigation.

Eligibility guidelines and the application, which is available in English and Spanish, can be found at the Texas General Land Office website.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days