Art used to show gratitude on Memorial Day

People throughout the Valley took the time on Monday to remember those who died for our freedom.

At the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, families passed through, honoring and remembering those who died in battle.

"It’s a different type of soldier that didn’t make it home that willingly paid the price for our freedom," said Rosie Guerra. "We need to remember that, always."

Guerra says it’s a day she holds close to her heart.

"I am here to remember the fallen, those that paid with their lives," Guerra said. "It cost them their lives. Our freedom is not free. My son is one of those soldiers."

Guerra's son, Private First Class Diego Manuel Montoya, died when he was serving in Afghanistan.

"It’s a very bittersweet honor to stand here on Memorial Day and remember that he died for his country, and willingly, and would do it again," Guerra said.

Guerra travels from San Antonio each year to visit her son’s grave and honor him in the Memorial Day ceremony.

“I wrote the poem ‘The Last Fallen Soldiers of the Afghanistan War,’” Guerra said. “I was just prompted to write that one to honor them, because as I said in the poem, they almost made it home.”

Guerra wasn’t the only one paying her respects through art.

David Castillo serenaded visitors and those that were laid to rest with uplifting music.

"It’s just a blessing to live in this country and I'm very grateful for all the veterans that have gone to war and given their lives so we can have that freedom and it cost their lives," Castillo said.

Castillo says he learned that gratitude from his late father and uncle who were both veterans.

"I'm just very proud to be here every Memorial Day, to be here to give them honor and give glory to God," Castillo said.

Castillo says he started playing guitar at the Mission cemetery on Memorial Day last year, and he plans to continue this tradition for years to come.