Asylum seekers facing same fate despite SCOTUS ruling

The Biden administration can now put an end to the controversial Remain in Mexico policy created under former President Trump following a Supreme Court ruling on Thursday.

The policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico as their immigration cases proceeded in the U.S.

“The situation in Reynosa it’s – it’s bad,” said Felicia Rangel-Samponaro, the director of the Sidewalk School, a nonprofit that assists asylum seekers in Reynosa.

Even with the Supreme Court’s decision, the great majority of migrants looking for asylum will be sent back to Mexico in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19 under Title 42.

The migrant shelter Senda de Vida in Reynosa made sure that message was clear.

“Throughout the day, we'll be speaking with many of the migrants at our shelter in order to avoid any desperation, causing them to want cross the border illegally,” said a pastor at the shelter.

In the 5-4 vote, the majority of the Supreme Court justices voted in favor of the Biden administration's argument that it did have the legal authority to end the Remain in Mexico program.

"This decision is saying, ‘The only court that has authority to issue those kinds of sweeping injunctions is the Supreme Court,” said Erica Schommer, a law professor at St. Mary’s University.

Schommer explains the Supreme Court ruled that lower district courts cannot order federal officials to comply with immigration policy since the federal government already uses discretion when deciding who to let into the U.S. The United Nations International Organization for Migration, which helps transport migrants to and from the border to their asylum hearings under the Remain in Mexico policy, has this message for migrants.

"It is not a better moment now to go to the U.S.-Mexico border in order to enter the U.S.,” said Alberto Cabezas Talavero.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that he was disappointed in the court's decision, adding in his own words that he will continue to fight for border security through other immigration-related lawsuits.