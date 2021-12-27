'Birder pandemonium right now': Birders participate in annual Christmas Bird Count

Aside from family time, the Christmas holiday also means something different for nature lovers: The Christmas Bird Count.

On a clear day at Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, somewhere out in the Spanish moss, there's a patient group of birders waiting, some traveling a long way to stand and wait for a single bird.

"It's birder pandemonium right now with the Bat Falcon," said birder Javier Gonzalez.

The Bat Falcon, a bird that typically spends its days in the jungle, South America, Yucatan and the Amazon is now spotted for what some say, the first time, here in the United States.

It’s happening as birders across the Valley and the U.S. are participating in the Christmas bird count. It happens every year.

The Valley is divided into regions and they count as many birds and as many species as they can in one day.

