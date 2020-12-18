Border Patrol finds 60 migrants in Alamo stash house
The U.S. Border Patrol and the Alamo Police Department found 60 migrants in a stash house Friday morning.
The Alamo Police Department contacted Border Patrol on Friday morning after receiving information about a stash house, according to a news release from Border Patrol.
"A welfare check revealed 60 people confined in an unfurnished home. Agents determined that all subjects were illegally present in the United States," according to the news release. "The subjects were identified as citizens of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaraguan, Peru, and Mexico."
