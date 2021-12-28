Brownsville PD search for missing 68-year-old man

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man.

Police say Pedro Del Toro, 68, was last seen on Dec. 2 at about 2:00 p.m. at his residence on the 1900 block of Apollo Circle in Brownsville.

Del Toro has long curly ashy colored hair, ashy colored beard, and mustache; he's five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown striped shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a blue cap.

Authorities say Del Toro has dementia and believe he may be near the downtown area of Brownsville.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.