Cameron County emergency officials prepare for hurricane season

In Cameron County, emergency management officials brought several groups together to prepare them for hurricane season.

"We want to make sure all of our first responders know their avenues of getting help for their citizens within their cities,” said Officials learned about what forms cities need to know about to get funding, to how to educate residents on how to protect themselves physically and financially from a storm.

Officials are also concerned about the current baby formula shortage in the U.S. Public health officials say parents should make the right phone calls now to prepare.

"Get the proper assistance, not to feed the babies with whole milk or with formula created at home,” said Cameron County Public Health assistant health administrator Claudia Soto. “We can’t put the baby's health at risk."

The Red Cross is ready to help if you need a place to stay in a storm, but sometimes it's a little harder for them to help with your pets. Marcus Smith, the disaster program manager for the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast, says it’s best to plan ahead.

“We understand they may bring them to shelters, “Smith said. “We have dog cages, we have areas we'll put that in so they're comfortable while we're working out the agreement with our partners to care for their pets.”

And the most important message of them all: Make sure you’re getting your emergency information from trusted sources.

"Channels that are telling the truth and not listen to Facebook,” said Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen.

Hushen says they plan to hold events for the public, as well.

The First Warn 5 Weather team is putting together a special on this exact topic for you. You can catch Facing the Fury on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 5.