Cameron County Park Rangers: Suspect shot after stealing ranger’s vehicle

The Texas Rangers is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an officer with the Cameron County Park Ranger Division shot the driver of a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.

The suspected driver is also accused of stealing the officer’s vehicle, Cameron County park rangers said in the news release.

The shooting occurred Wednesday at 1 a.m. at Beach Access #5 when a park ranger engaged with a driver of a stolen vehicle.

“In the course of the incident, the suspect stole the officer’s vehicle and [and] intentionally and knowingly placed the officer in substantial risk of immediate serious bodily injury or death,” the news release stated.

In response to the interaction, an officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect, the release added.

No other details in the shooting were available.