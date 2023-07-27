City of Edinburg launches watch program for local businesses

A new program in Edinburg aims to help police investigate crimes against local businesses

Edinburg launched the Business Watch Program that city officials said is the same thing as a neighborhood watch program, but for retail.

“They're going to be the eyes and ears of the police department,” Edinburg Police Department spokesman Noe Ponce said. “What we want is the employees, the owners, to be the best witnesses as possible."

Business owners can join the program by calling the police department at 956-289-7700 and ask to speak to someone about the Business Watch Program.