City of Edinburg launches watch program for local businesses
A new program in Edinburg aims to help police investigate crimes against local businesses
Edinburg launched the Business Watch Program that city officials said is the same thing as a neighborhood watch program, but for retail.
“They're going to be the eyes and ears of the police department,” Edinburg Police Department spokesman Noe Ponce said. “What we want is the employees, the owners, to be the best witnesses as possible."
Business owners can join the program by calling the police department at 956-289-7700 and ask to speak to someone about the Business Watch Program.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Zoe, Red Heeler
-
Man sustains head injury after being struck by vehicle outside Stripes store...
-
Residents of Palmview can give input for new all-inclusive park
-
Brownsville bus stop relocated after migrants killed in crash back in May
-
City of Edinburg launches watch program for local businesses
Sports Video
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals