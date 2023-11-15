Closures in Cameron County announced for SpaceX launch attempt

With SpaceX making plans to launch its Starship rocket from their Boca Chica location this Friday, several closures were announced in Cameron County.

On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued its launch license to SpaceX that allows the company to make another test flight of its mega rocket.

SpaceX announced plans to launch the rocket on Friday, Nov. 17 sometime during a two-hour launch window that starts at 7 a.m. central.

Cameron County previously announced a closure is scheduled for Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach from midnight to 2 p.m. that same day.

The FAA restricted the airspace around Boca Chica for Friday, Nov. 17 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9:39 a.m.

A notice from the Cameron County Parks & Recreation department is warning the public of modified hours at the Isla Blanca County Park in preparation of the launch. Visitors are being asked to leave that park on Thursday, Nov. 16 by 9 p.m.

The park will reopen to the public the following day at 5 a.m.

The boat ramp facility at the park will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 17.