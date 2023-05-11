x

Comunidad: Se aproximan eventos y celebraciones de beisbol

3 hours 35 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, May 11 2023 May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 6:30 PM May 11, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Sara Hernández visita nuestros estudios para contarnos sobre los eventos que se aproximan este fin de semana, incluyendo baseball con fuegos artificiales y una noche de superhéroes.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

