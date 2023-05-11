Comunidad: Se aproximan eventos y celebraciones de beisbol
Sara Hernández visita nuestros estudios para contarnos sobre los eventos que se aproximan este fin de semana, incluyendo baseball con fuegos artificiales y una noche de superhéroes.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
