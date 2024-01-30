Defense, prosecution rest in punishment phase of Victor Godinez trial

The defense and prosecution made their closing arguments on Tuesday during the punishment phase of the capital murder trial of Victor Godinez.

Godinez was found guilty last week of causing the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez, who died four months after Godinez shot him in April 2019.

Sanchez died while recovering from his injuries in Houston.

The courtroom was full of family members from both Godinez and murdered DPS trooper Sanchez.

The jury will now decide if Godinez is a threat to society and give him the death penalty, or if past life events should be taken into consideration and decide on life in prison.

Godinez was also found guilty of two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

