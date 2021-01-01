Does severe weather play a part in the increased amount of unaccompanied minors crossing the border?

Border officials said a wave of migrant children are crossing into the Valley, immigration experts say the weather in 2020 may have been one potential cause.

Over the past few months the number of unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S. and Mexico border has greatly increased according to officials. Many minors are coming from countries like Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador, areas that were devastated by hurricanes this year.

Central America was hit twice during the year with some of the strongest hurricanes on record. One immigrant detained at the border said the hurricanes took away much of what his family had in his home county. He said he came to the U.S. in hopes of a better job to help provide for his three children.

RGV Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Lloyd Easterling agrees that the increase is in part due to hurricanes.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, hurricanes have made 2 million Hondurans at high risk of food insecurity.

