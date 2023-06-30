x

DPS troopers seize weapons, ammo during traffic stop in Willacy County

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety managed to do a weapons bust in Willacy County.

They found weapons and ammunition in a hidden compartment of a vehicle during a traffic stop. The bust revealed the vehicle was carrying seven AR-15 rifles, two AK-47s, one shotgun and one handgun.

Troopers say all those weapons were headed to Mexico.

The man driving the vehicle was from San Antonio, and he was arrested for weapons smuggling.

