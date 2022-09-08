Edinburg city leaders to hold meeting on city's drainage projects

Edinburg city leaders will hold a public outreach meeting Thursday regarding the city's drainage projects.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m., and will be held at My Place Café in Edinburg.

City leaders will discuss the drainage project along University Drive.

Officials say this is an opportunity for residents to learn more about the ongoing projects between the new courthouse, going east to U.S. 281.