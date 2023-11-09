Edinburg lifts boil water notice on West University Drive

The city of Edinburg has lifted the boil water notice for residents and businesses located within West University Drive.

City of Edinburg spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said the water notice was put in place on Wednesday due to a water leak. It affected those located on the north side of West University Drive, between Jackson Road and Mon Mack Road.

Lerma said the water was tested and ensure the leak did not affect the quality. She said the water is now safe for consumption and regular water services have been restored.

"The city apologizes for any inconvenience caused during the repair process, and thanks residents for their patience and understanding," Lerma said.