Edinburg's 'Big Santa' back on display at city hall

A longtime Edinburg city favorite is back on display for the holiday season — and it’s sure to bring smiles and lots of photos.

Many Edinburg residents call the 12-foot tall paper mache Santa, who’s over 65 years old, Big Santa.

He was first donated to the city by art students at Pan American, and two years ago he was restored by local artists.

The names of the original artists remain a mystery, but their legacy lives on.

“For years and years, a lot of the staple Edinburg residents know Big Santa because he’s been around all this time," said Assistant City Manager Tom Reyna. "So everybody gets super excited and it’s a big picture opportunity."

Thursday night is a great night to take pictures with Big Santa because the city will be having their Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.