Edinburg smuggler convicted after meth found hidden throughout vehicle

An Edinburg man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after being charged for importing meth.

Oscar Salazar, 30, pleaded guilty on August 4, 2022.

Salazar was arrested on Dec. 11, 2020 after he drove to the Hidalgo Port of Entry attempting to enter the United States from Mexico.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, law enforcement conducted a search of Salazar's vehicle, where they found multiple packages of meth hidden in the center console and glove compartment of the vehicle and also inside a pair of shoes.

The meth weighed approximately three pounds with an estimated street value of $5,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During the hearing, the court heard evidence of Salazar's criminal history, including a felony conviction for trafficking marijuana through a Border Patrol checkpoint.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Salazar's 10-year sentenced will be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

He is currently waiting transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.