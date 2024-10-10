Estudiante de la Semana: Adrian Jimenez de Port Isabel Early College HS
Hay una serie de etapas que marcan la vida de un estudiante y que son necesarias para lograr éxito y avances.
Este es el caso de Adrián Jiménez Murat, nuestro estudiante de la semana de Port Isabel Early College High School, quien nos habla de lo que significa crear una composición musical única que representa la identidad de la banda de su escuela
Ve el video para el informe completo.
