Estudiante de la Semana: Adrian Jimenez de Port Isabel Early College HS

1 hour 8 minutes ago Thursday, October 10 2024 Oct 10, 2024 October 10, 2024 9:11 AM October 10, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Hay una serie de etapas que marcan la vida de un estudiante y que son necesarias  para  lograr  éxito y avances.

Este es el caso de Adrián Jiménez Murat, nuestro estudiante de la semana de Port Isabel Early College High School, quien nos habla de lo que significa crear una composición musical única que representa la identidad de la banda de su escuela 

Ve el video para el informe completo. 

